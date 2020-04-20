A Brentwood Middle student is spending his time creating important supplies for healthcare workers.

Sam Walker, a seventh-grader, is using a 3D printer to create ear savers for medical personnel. These ear savers help hold up protective masks without the elastic pulling on the wearer’s ears.

The idea came about after Sam saw a post from a Canadian Boy Scout who had done the same thing. That afternoon, he began printing.

“I wanted to start printing the ear savers when I saw the post,” said Sam. “I had wanted to do something to help all the medical heroes in this strange time, and I realized this was the way I could contribute.”

Since then, Sam has printed hundreds of ear savers. He’s given the ear savers to 10 different facilities in the area and is getting requests for more.

“Someone from LifePoint Health received 30 and asked if he wanted to make thousands,” said Sam’s father, John Walker. “There is much more demand than we expected, and it is hard to keep up.”

Sam says those who have received the ear savers are thankful.

“When one Vanderbilt doctor heard about them he got very excited,” Sam said. “Everyone is pleased, because that is one less thing they have to worry about.”

Sam’s generosity is nothing new. His teachers at Brentwood Middle are not surprised in the least at his newest project.

“When his father shared this with me, I was moved to tears because of how proud I am of him, that in this time of uncertainty, he wanted to do something for others,” said BMS science teacher Caitlin Meador. “He has one of the kindest, most giving hearts of anyone I know. He has been generous all year when we have food drives or other events to collect goods for others and is always one of the first to volunteer to help me out in the classroom. He is a wonderful young man.”

Despite all his hard work, the demand for the ear savers is still high. It takes three hours for Sam to print eight ear savers, so he’s asking for others to help.

“If you can 3D print these, you should,” said Sam. “It gives you a good feeling that you are doing what you can to help our medical heroes. There is a very large need for these in Nashville and all areas. There are other things you could also do if you don’t have a 3D printer. We have a neighbor that is sewing masks. Please do anything that you can to help.”