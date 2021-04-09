Brentwood Middle School Principal Named

A familiar face is returning to lead Brentwood Middle School.

Nolensville High Principal Dr. Bill Harlin, who served as BMS principal from 2009 until 2015, has been named the school’s new administrator.

“Dr. Harlin has a passion for helping students succeed,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “During his previous tenure at BMS, the school received multiple distinctions for top growth and achievement in the district. Dr. Harlin is well known in the community and already has relationships in place. I am confident he will do a phenomenal job at BMS.”

Harlin began his career at Centennial High School in 2001 as a gifted education consultant and history teacher. In 2006, he was hired to become an assistant principal at Brentwood Middle, and three years later, he was named the school’s principal.

In 2015, Harlin was chosen to open Nolensville High School. During his time there, Harlin led NHS in becoming a two-time Tennessee Reward School for Achievement and Growth, a successful school with state and national recognition in the arts and a state contender in the realm of athletics. While Harlin says he will miss the Nolensville family, he is looking forward to leading Brentwood Middle School for a second time.

“I am excited,” said Harlin. “While Brentwood Middle School retained its core of excellence over time, it has evolved to become a leader in professional learning communities and high-level instruction. I look forward to working with teachers to continue the level of sophistication in their instruction and engaging our students in their learning, relationship building, and discovering their strengths and abilities. Brentwood Middle School is a wonderful school family. I am honored to be part of it again.”

Harlin is a native of Williamson County. He has a Bachelor’s in history from the University of Mississippi, a Master’s in teaching from Belmont and an administrative endorsement from the University of Tennessee at Martin. He earned his Doctorate in educational leadership from Lipscomb University.

Harlin will begin his new role July 1.