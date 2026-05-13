Brentwood Mexican Restaurant Scores 60 on Routine Health Inspection

Uncle Julio’s Mexican Restaurant in Brentwood received a score of 60 during a routine health inspection conducted by the Tennessee Department of Health on May 11, 2026. Inspectors documented 16 violations, including food held at unsafe temperatures, pest activity, and a person in charge unable to demonstrate knowledge of basic food safety requirements. Read more local health inspections here!

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Establishment: Uncle Julio’s Mexican Restaurant

Location: 209 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN

Inspection Date: May 11, 2026

Inspection Score: 60

Embargoed Food: 2 lbs Violations Found PIC unable to answer food safety questions and did not know proper hot holding temperatures; lacks Active Managerial Control

Employees drinking in kitchen without a lid and straw

Employee wiped hands on wiping cloth instead of proper handwashing

Pan stored in hand sink by office

Employee rinsed food contact equipment (turbo stirrer) without sanitizing after use

Ground beef out of temperature at 99°F on steam well

Salmon out of temperature at 50°F in prep cooler

Chemical bottle stored on shelf with pitcher of water; multiple unlabeled chemical bottles in dishwasher area

Unlabeled white powder in container on shelf

Gnats observed in dishwasher area

Ice on boxes of food in walk-in freezer

Wet wiping cloths stored on counter

Pans stacked wet on storage shelf

Ice machine dirty inside

Ice buildup on floor and shelves in walk-in freezer Critical Violations Ground beef held at 99°F on steam well — below the 135°F minimum required for hot holding

Salmon held at 50°F in prep cooler — above the 41°F maximum required for cold holding

Food contact equipment used without sanitizing after rinsing

PIC demonstrated no Active Managerial Control; priority items marked on two consecutive inspections — a third occurrence could result in permit revocation Recent Inspection Scores May 11, 2026 | Routine: 60

November 10, 2025 | Follow-Up: 98

November 10, 2025 | Routine: 88

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