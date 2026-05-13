Brentwood Mexican Restaurant Scores 60 on Routine Health Inspection

Uncle Julio’s Mexican Restaurant in Brentwood received a score of 60 during a routine health inspection conducted by the Tennessee Department of Health on May 11, 2026. Inspectors documented 16 violations, including food held at unsafe temperatures, pest activity, and a person in charge unable to demonstrate knowledge of basic food safety requirements. Read more local health inspections here!
Establishment: Uncle Julio’s Mexican Restaurant
Location: 209 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN
Inspection Date: May 11, 2026
Inspection Score: 60
Embargoed Food: 2 lbs
Violations Found
- PIC unable to answer food safety questions and did not know proper hot holding temperatures; lacks Active Managerial Control
- Employees drinking in kitchen without a lid and straw
- Employee wiped hands on wiping cloth instead of proper handwashing
- Pan stored in hand sink by office
- Employee rinsed food contact equipment (turbo stirrer) without sanitizing after use
- Ground beef out of temperature at 99°F on steam well
- Salmon out of temperature at 50°F in prep cooler
- Chemical bottle stored on shelf with pitcher of water; multiple unlabeled chemical bottles in dishwasher area
- Unlabeled white powder in container on shelf
- Gnats observed in dishwasher area
- Ice on boxes of food in walk-in freezer
- Wet wiping cloths stored on counter
- Pans stacked wet on storage shelf
- Ice machine dirty inside
- Ice buildup on floor and shelves in walk-in freezer
Critical Violations
- Ground beef held at 99°F on steam well — below the 135°F minimum required for hot holding
- Salmon held at 50°F in prep cooler — above the 41°F maximum required for cold holding
- Food contact equipment used without sanitizing after rinsing
- PIC demonstrated no Active Managerial Control; priority items marked on two consecutive inspections — a third occurrence could result in permit revocation
Recent Inspection Scores
- May 11, 2026 | Routine: 60
- November 10, 2025 | Follow-Up: 98
- November 10, 2025 | Routine: 88
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Uncle Julio's Mexican Restaurant
|60
|209 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|05/11/2026
|Taqueria Jalisco
|73
|595 Hillsboro Rd. Ste 323 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2026
|Bheema Indian Cuisine
|74
|5024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|05/12/2026
|La Tapatia Mobile #2
|75
|111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/11/2026
|Cracker Barrel #134
|83
|4210 Franklin Common Ct. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/08/2026
|Asuka Japanese Steakhouse
|85
|2029 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|05/08/2026
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