Home Brentwood Brentwood Mexican Restaurant Scores 60 on Routine Health Inspection

Brentwood Mexican Restaurant Scores 60 on Routine Health Inspection

By
Michael Carpenter
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Uncle Julio’s Mexican Restaurant in Brentwood received a score of 60 during a routine health inspection conducted by the Tennessee Department of Health on May 11, 2026. Inspectors documented 16 violations, including food held at unsafe temperatures, pest activity, and a person in charge unable to demonstrate knowledge of basic food safety requirements.  Read more local health inspections here!

Read Full Report Here!

Establishment: Uncle Julio’s Mexican Restaurant
Location: 209 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN
Inspection Date: May 11, 2026
Inspection Score: 60
Embargoed Food: 2 lbs

Violations Found

  • PIC unable to answer food safety questions and did not know proper hot holding temperatures; lacks Active Managerial Control
  • Employees drinking in kitchen without a lid and straw
  • Employee wiped hands on wiping cloth instead of proper handwashing
  • Pan stored in hand sink by office
  • Employee rinsed food contact equipment (turbo stirrer) without sanitizing after use
  • Ground beef out of temperature at 99°F on steam well
  • Salmon out of temperature at 50°F in prep cooler
  • Chemical bottle stored on shelf with pitcher of water; multiple unlabeled chemical bottles in dishwasher area
  • Unlabeled white powder in container on shelf
  • Gnats observed in dishwasher area
  • Ice on boxes of food in walk-in freezer
  • Wet wiping cloths stored on counter
  • Pans stacked wet on storage shelf
  • Ice machine dirty inside
  • Ice buildup on floor and shelves in walk-in freezer

Critical Violations

  • Ground beef held at 99°F on steam well — below the 135°F minimum required for hot holding
  • Salmon held at 50°F in prep cooler — above the 41°F maximum required for cold holding
  • Food contact equipment used without sanitizing after rinsing
  • PIC demonstrated no Active Managerial Control; priority items marked on two consecutive inspections — a third occurrence could result in permit revocation

Recent Inspection Scores

  • May 11, 2026 | Routine: 60
  • November 10, 2025 | Follow-Up: 98
  • November 10, 2025 | Routine: 88
NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Uncle Julio's Mexican Restaurant60209 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine05/11/2026
Taqueria Jalisco73595 Hillsboro Rd. Ste 323 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/06/2026
Bheema Indian Cuisine745024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine05/12/2026
La Tapatia Mobile #275111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/11/2026
Cracker Barrel #134834210 Franklin Common Ct. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/08/2026
Asuka Japanese Steakhouse852029 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine05/08/2026
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