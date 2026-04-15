Brentwood Mexican Grill Scores 74 on Routine Health Inspection

A Brentwood Chipotle Mexican Grill received a score of 74 during a routine inspection on April 13, 2026, with inspectors documenting nine violations, including chicken and lettuce held outside of required temperature ranges and an employee who failed to wash hands after handling trash. The Tennessee Department of Health inspector also noted that 5 pounds of food was embargoed during the visit. Read more local health inspections here!

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Establishment: Chipotle Mexican Grill 1495

Location: 269 Franklin Rd, Brentwood, TN

Inspection Date: April 13, 2026

Inspection Score: 74

Embargoed Food: 5 lbs Violations Found Person in charge lacked active managerial control of food safety systems

Employee handled trash then touched pans and equipment without washing hands

No soap available at hand sink on front line

Queso Blanco reheated to 160°F (corrected on-site)

Chicken holding at 100°F on steam table (out of temperature)

Lettuce holding at 53°F in cold well (out of temperature)

Wet wiping cloth stored on drain board

Pans stacked wet on storage shelf

Water leaking from faucet at 3-compartment sink Critical Violations Chicken out of safe hot holding temperature at 100°F on steam table (minimum required: 135°F)

Lettuce out of safe cold holding temperature at 53°F in cold well (maximum required: 41°F)

Employee failed to wash hands after handling trash before touching food-contact surfaces

No soap at hand sink on front line Recent Inspection Scores April 13, 2026 | Routine | 74

October 23, 2025 | Follow-Up | 99

October 23, 2025 | Routine | 87

May 5, 2025 | Follow-Up | 99

May 5, 2025 | Routine | 89

October 16, 2024 | Follow-Up | 99

October 14, 2024 | Routine | 79

April 22, 2024 | Follow-Up | 99

April 22, 2024 | Routine | 94

November 29, 2023 | Routine | 100

April 17, 2023 | Follow-Up | 100

April 17, 2023 | Routine | 95

Name Score Address Type Date CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL 1495 74 269 FRANKLIN RD Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 04/13/2026 Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe 75 4091 Mallory Lane Suite 130 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service 04/09/2026 The Poki and Grills Mobile Unit 75 119 Franklin Road Suite A Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 04/10/2026 Kokomo Trading Company 85 158 Front Street Suite 100 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/10/2026 Amendment XVIII 92 317 Main st STE 105B Franklin TN 37064 Food Service 04/14/2026 Cracker Barrel #530 92 1735 Mallory Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service 04/10/2026