Brentwood Man Wanted on Child Exploitation Charges Still at Large After Hospital Search

UPDATE: 2:40PM –

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

At approximately 09:37 a.m. on November 6, 2025, two Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Detectives were in the area of Old Hickory Boulevard in Nashville working on an unrelated case when they identified a known suspect, William Matthew Frankenbach, a 46-year-old white male from Brentwood, wanted on multiple felony warrants out of Williamson County.

Detectives attempted to stop Frankenbach, who fled the scene in his vehicle. Detectives pursued the suspect until he abandoned his vehicle near St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, where they lost contact with him.

Frankenbach is currently wanted on the following charges:

Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – Over 100 Images (6 counts)

Violation of the Sexual Offender Registry – Failure to Timely Disclose (8 counts)

Violation of the Sexual Offender Registry – Failure to Report

Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon

Additional charges are pending out of Metro Nashville.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of William Matthew Frankenbach is urged to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-790-5550, or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers of Williamson County.

UPDATE: 12:45PM –

The lockdown at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West (4220 Harding Pike, Nashville) has been lifted as law enforcement did not find the suspect they are searching for, reports WSMV.

Reports say that after a search of the hospital, law enforcement determined the suspect was no longer in the facility or on the hospital campus. No one was harmed.

Original Story:

Law enforcement from multiple counties are searching for a sex offender who is reportedly hiding at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, reports WKRN.

It has been reported that Metro Nashville Police Department officers are assisting Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies in apprehending the man who reportedly fled from officers and led them on a pursuit.

That pursuit ended with the man reportedly hiding at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.

This is a developing story.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email