Brentwood Library to Host Spring Book Sale

Spring is nearly here and along with it another great opportunity to boost your book collection at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library.

The spring Friends of the Brentwood Library book sale kicks off Thursday, March 30 for FOBL members and on Friday, March 31, for the general public. It continues through the weekend, with Sunday being a half-price day.

As usual, the sale will feature books from a wide variety of genres. This time around, shoppers can expect particularly large collections of titles in the categories of World War II history, true crime, and religion. The sale will also feature the usual eclectic assortment of games, puzzles, CDs, and DVDs.

To take advantage of members-only early shopping hours consider joining the Friends of the Brentwood Library. It is quick and easy to become a member of the FOBL at any time online. You are also welcome to sign up for a membership in person at the library during the early shopping hours or during the regular sale hours.

The dates and times for the spring 2023 FOBL book sale are as follows:

FOBL Members Only Shopping Hours:

Thursday, March 30 2 to 5:30 p.m.

General Public Shopping Hours:

Friday, March 31, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 2, 1 to 5:30 p.m. (EVERYTHING HALF PRICE)

About the FOBL

The Friends of the Brentwood Library is a nonprofit (501c3) service organization dedicated to the advancement of our community through its library.

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road.