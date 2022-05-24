Brentwood Library to Host its First-ever Summer Reading Kickoff Event

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is hosting its first-ever Summer Reading Kickoff Event, Splash Into Summer. Join us Friday, June 3rd at 4:00 pm in the parking lot. There will be carnival-style games (games end at 6:00 pm), food trucks, and fun activities. This event is a great time to sign up for a library card, learn about our upcoming summer reading programs, and meet the Friends of the Brentwood Library.

The library is located at 8109 Concord Road. This program and others like it are funded by the Friends of the Brentwood Library.