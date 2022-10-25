Brentwood Library to Host ‘Booktacular’ This Weekend

Friends of the Brentwood Library will host its third annual booktacular this weekend.

Last year’s event saw over 450 attendees. The free event offers 15 treat stations throughout the library. There will also be a photo-op area and skele-ton of fun.

Thanks to generous donations by Ingram Books and Parnassus, the first 300 children will receive two free books. Costumes are admired but not required.

Visit the John P. Holt Library at 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood, on Saturday, October 29th, from 3 pm – 5 pm.