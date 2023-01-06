Brentwood Library Suffers Water Damage But Remains Open to Community

As the area experienced bitterly cold temperatures around Christmas, the John P. Holt Library in Brentwood suffered a burst sprinkler head, which caused flooding.

On Christmas Eve, City of Brentwood workers and staff members arrived to the library after being alerted to the flooding to clean up and save technology from further damage. A few showed up on Christmas Day as well. A professional remediation team came in afterward to continue the cleanup.

The library was closed to the public until Thursday, December 29th, it reopened to the public on Friday, December 30th with the Great Hall remaining closed until it can be repaired. The children’s library is still open for use and all programming is continuing at this time.

City of Brentwood anticipates it will be mid-February before all areas will be reopened. For now, the computers, printing and scanning, ILL, study rooms, sensory garden, and Brentwood Room is temporarily closed. Patrons can put items on hold and come pick them up, or staff can find an item for patrons while you’re in the building.

Damages are estimated by the City of Brentwood to be $125,000 with $75,000 to be used for recarpeting the Grand Hall, all covered under insurance except for the City’s $5,000 deductible.

See photos of Brentwood Library below.