Brentwood Library Now Offering Memory Kits

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library will soon offer a new program for those experiencing Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other types of memory loss. The Alzheimer’s Association Tennessee Chapter recently donated seven memory kits to the library. The donation was made possible thanks to a grant from the Franklin Noon Rotary Club Foundation to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The memory kits are clear backpacks that contain items built around various themes, such as “Remembering the 1960s” and “The Great Outdoors.” They contain videos, activity cards, and worksheets.

The kits are just the beginning of a bigger program for the library.

“Implementing a memory care program is a priority for us,” Susan Earl, library director, said. “Many of our patrons have been asking for one, and the memory kits are a wonderful first step in reaching our goal. We are grateful to the Franklin Noon Rotary Club and the Alzheimer’s Association for this generous donation.”

The library already had three memory kits; the recent donation brings the collection to 10. The backpacks will be available to patrons on Feb. 14. In the coming months, the library plans to offer other memory care resources, not just for those struggling with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, but for their caregivers as well.