Brentwood Library Now Offering Animated Talking Picture Books, Perfect for Summer Road Trips

This summer, when you load the family into the car for that long drive to the beach or some other vacation spot, the trip might go a little faster if you bring Rosie or Bobo with you. Those are characters in two separate children’s books – “Good Rosie!” and “I Must Have Bobo!” – and they’ll help keep your children enriched and occupied as you travel to your destination.

“We have a great collection of children’s books, but these titles are part of something new, something a little more exciting for your readers,” Amanda Martinez-Kirby, Children’s Services Manager for the Brentwood Library, said.

“Good Rosie!” and “I Must Have Bobo!” are among hundreds of popular children’s titles now accessible through the TumbleBooks Library database. According to the TumbleBooks website, the digital collection is made up of “animated, talking picture books which teach kids the joy of reading in a format they’ll love.

“TumbleBooks are created by taking existing picture books, adding animation, sound, music, and narration to produce an electronic picture book which you can read, or have read to you. TBL also includes Graphic Novels (a reader favorite!), Read-Along Chapter Books, Non-Fiction, Videos, and Games.”

Martinez-Kirby presented the new digital database to the Brentwood Library Board earlier this spring. The subscription service, which is free to Brentwood Library patrons, is used by school and public libraries across the country.

Parents and children looking for digital books to take with them on vacation will find hundreds of options by visiting the library’s reading resources website, https://brentwood-tn.libguides.com/totstotweens/reading_resources.