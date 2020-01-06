On Saturday, January 11 the John P Holt Library in Brentwood will host Launch Day, the official opening of the new Exploring Space exhibit, featuring a morning of hands-on science and STEM activities.

The John P Holt Library is located at 8109 Concord Rd, Brentwood.

The event takes place 10a to noon. At the event, you can test your computational thinking skills, take your time enjoying the new Exploring Space exhibit and take part in hands-on STEM activities. No registration is required for the event.

Exploring Space: Smart Spacecraft, Big Data, And Digital Models is a national traveling exhibition exploring the evolving role of computing in space science and astronomy. Exploring Space covers topics such as NASA’s spacecraft exploring new worlds, big data and its use in planetary exploration and exoplanet discovery, and how scientists use digital models to explore phenomena beyond our reach.

Don’t miss Spacetalk on Sunday, January 12, 2 p with Vanderbilt University’s Dan Burger who developed filter graphs. Filtergraph is a web-based data visualization service that he developed at Vanderbilt that allows anyone to create visualization portals by uploading data. What started out as his master’s thesis project at Vanderbilt is now used by over a thousand data professionals worldwide. While Filtergraph started out as a tool for astronomers – it was used to develop NASA’s recently launched TESS satellite, among other things. Dan Burger will be talking about how our visualization techniques are being used to solve problems here at home, and discuss the possibilities for visualization ahead.

The Exploring Space exhibit will be on display at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library from December 2019 through February 2020.