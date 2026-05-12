Brentwood Launching New E-Bike Guidelines for City Park Trails

This summer, the City of Brentwood will launch its new “Safely Share the Paths” e-bike campaign to improve safety on park trails and multi-use paths. The campaign coincides with a new state law that gives cities more leeway in regulating these vehicles in their communities.

The campaign’s main guidelines include turning all Brentwood parks into no throttle zones and limiting vehicles using park and multi-use trails to a max speed of 15 miles per hour.

The Brentwood City Commission has been focused on this issue for several months, and during its April 27 meeting, Commissioner Kim Gawrys said she has received numerous complaints about young e-bike riders speeding along trails and driving recklessly through the parks.

“Education is going to be the way we can hopefully get a handle on this,” she said. “It’s a universal problem right now with a lot of cities.”

Brentwood’s “Safely Share the Paths” campaign will set new safety guidelines while also educating the community on how e-bike and bicycle riders, pedestrians, and pet owners can all enjoy visiting city parks.

Under the city’s new guidelines, only Class 1 and 2 e-bikes and e-scooters will be allowed on park trails. Class 3 e-bikes, along with ATVs, side-by-sides, golf carts and motorcycles, are prohibited.

Class 1 and 2 e-bikes are only allowed on the trails, with a speed limit of 15 miles per hour. Riding on grass in the parks is prohibited, and if an e-bike passes walkers or runners, the driver must slow down to 5 miles per hour.

New signage will go up in Brentwood parks throughout the month of June, alerting visitors to these new guidelines. The “Safely Share the Paths” campaign will also reenforce trail etiquette in City Parks. As part of that etiquette, visitors should:

Keep right on trails and pass on the left

Obey stop and yield signs

Stay clear of the path when stopped

Yield to emergency vehicles

Look before entering a path

Remember pedestrians have the right of way.

Pedestrians are asked to walk no more than two people abreast and keep an ear out for walkers, runners, or cyclists coming up behind them. Anyone walking a pet should keep the animal on a leash, up to six feet in length, and they must clean up after their pets.

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For information on e-bikes in Brentwood, including e-bike trend observations from the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt’s Trauma Registry, visit the city’s website.