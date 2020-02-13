The City of Brentwood will hold its 30th Annual Arbor Day Celebration on Saturday, April 4, 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. Leading up to the celebration, the group is inviting Brentwood students and residents of all ages to participate in three contests. The contests include writing, poster, and photography. The 2020 theme for all contests is Be Majestic and there is more than $1,000 worth of prizes up for grabs.

With more than one-hundred entries in 2019, the Instagram photo contest is open again this year to any Brentwood resident of any age. All photos must be submitted by posting on Instagram with the hashtag: #BrentwoodTNTrees2020. Submitted photographs can be color or black and white and must be of trees taken in Brentwood, Tn. Submissions must be posted by March 15 for consideration. Tree Board Member David Kumatz said, “we hope entries this year will highlight our theme, Be Majestic.” Kumatz added, “Instagram entries will be judged on expression of the theme as well as artistic merit.” For more specific rules for each contest, please visit our website.” “Our Tree Board members look forward to judging the beautiful photos as well as the many wonderful poster and writing submissions we receive each year,” Tree Board Chairperson, Lynn Tucker said.

The poster contest is open to sixth grade students at Brentwood, Sunset, and Woodland Middle Schools and to third grade students at Crockett, Edmondson, Jordan, Kenrose, Scales, Sunset, and Lipscomb Elementary. Submitted poster entries must be 11×17 in size and artists can use any art medium such as natural materials, photos, letters, pen and ink, oils, or watercolors. The deadline to submit posters is February 26, 2020.

High school students from Environmental and English classes at Brentwood, Ravenwood High, and Brentwood Academy are invited to write a 500 word or less essay or poem focusing on the theme, Be Majestic. The deadline for the writing contest is March 16, 2020.

The Tree Board appreciates the support of community partners Andrews Transportation Group, Bartlett Tree Services, Bayer, Richland Real Estate Services, and Padgett: The Small Biz Pros. Thanks to these sponsors each contest will be able to award first, second and third place cash prizes.

Contest winners will be announced at the Arbor Day Celebration held at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library on Saturday April 4, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. and will also be posted on the City of Brentwood website on the Tree Board page following the Contest. Poster and written entries will be returned to applicants during the first week of April.