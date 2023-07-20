Brentwood Jewelry Store Featured on TLC

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Brentwood Jewelry

Brentwood Jewelry & Gifts was featured on TLC’s Match Me Abroad.

The reality show features international matchmakers who help Americans find true love. The latest episode features the jewelry store and Tennessee participant Chad.

Brentwood Jewelry and Gifts shared, “We’ve been keeping a secret! Brentwood Jewelry was featured on this week’s episode of TLC’s Match Me Abroad! You can catch us in Episode 6: Bring Me A Ring!” Watch the video they shared here. 

Chad, a 38-year-old from Tennessee, is one of the participants. After three failed engagements with American women, Chad has turned to the show’s matchmaker, Juan Manuel Niño, to help him find a Colombian bride.

In the trailer for the show, Chad claims Colombian women respect marriage more than American women. He hopes his search on ‘Match Me Abroad’ will lead him to find the perfect bride. With the guidance of Juan and the support of the ‘Match Me Abroad’ team, Chad is ready to embark on a journey to find true love in Colombia.

Watch the episode here. 

Brentwood Jewelry and Gifts is located at 7012 Church St E, Brentwood, TN 37027

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleWEATHER ALERT 7-20-2023 Severe Thunderstorm Watch Flash Flood Watch
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here