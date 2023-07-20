Brentwood Jewelry Store Featured on TLC

Brentwood Jewelry & Gifts was featured on TLC’s Match Me Abroad.

The reality show features international matchmakers who help Americans find true love. The latest episode features the jewelry store and Tennessee participant Chad.

Brentwood Jewelry and Gifts shared, “We’ve been keeping a secret! Brentwood Jewelry was featured on this week’s episode of TLC’s Match Me Abroad! You can catch us in Episode 6: Bring Me A Ring!” Watch the video they shared here.

Chad, a 38-year-old from Tennessee, is one of the participants. After three failed engagements with American women, Chad has turned to the show’s matchmaker, Juan Manuel Niño, to help him find a Colombian bride.

In the trailer for the show, Chad claims Colombian women respect marriage more than American women. He hopes his search on ‘Match Me Abroad’ will lead him to find the perfect bride. With the guidance of Juan and the support of the ‘Match Me Abroad’ team, Chad is ready to embark on a journey to find true love in Colombia.

Watch the episode here.

Brentwood Jewelry and Gifts is located at 7012 Church St E, Brentwood, TN 37027