Brentwood Issues Emergency Declaration Following Flash Flooding

Brentwood, Tenn. – On Monday, March 29, 2021, the City of Brentwood issued a State of Emergency declaration following the March 27-28 flash flooding where 8.16 inches of rain fell in 24 hours according to the National Weather Service. Dozens of residents in neighborhoods like River Oaks, which sit along the Little Harpeth River, were impacted. Over the weekend, the Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department made swift water rescues of more than 50 people trapped in homes and vehicles.

City Manager Kirk Bednar said the declaration allows staff to assume direct operational control many of the emergency management functions within the city. “This means some standard operational processes like bidding, which can sometimes take weeks to conduct, can be waived to expedite services to assist citizens affected by this emergency,” Bednar explained. For example, the Brentwood Public Works Department is in immediate need of large trucks to haul tons of debris and discarded items from residents’ homes. Public Works Director Todd Hoppenstedt said “with the emergency declaration in place, we can begin helping residents this week instead of waiting to secure and finalize contracts weeks later. We want to make sure that our processes don’t slow down the cleanup efforts that residents are in desperate need of now.”

Another important reminder to residents as they move into the rebuilding and renovating phase of flood recovery, is to follow the requirements for construction permits and inspections for flood-damaged properties. Brentwood Planning and Codes Director Jeff Dobson said, “property owners are reminded that they should secure all required permits and inspections as they begin to make repairs to their homes and businesses. This is important so that the City can track the cost of rebuilding for federal and state reimbursement.” Inspectors contacted residents today and delivered materials to help them.

Citizen Storm Damage Assessment

Anyone who had minor or major damage from the flooding is encouraged to complete the citizen damage survey assessment which is on the city’s website. So far, more than forty residents have completed the survey which asks for your name, phone number, email, location, and damage description. This information is needed so field representatives from Brentwood Planning and Codes can visit homes and verify damage reports. “In order to be issued a building permit, we need to verify what the permit can be issued for. We also have to keep track of this information for FEMA,” Dobson explained. Although residents will need to apply for permits, fees will be waived for those properties impacted by flooding. The city will also expediate permit services to allow residents to rebuild as quickly as possible. “We understand this is a difficult time for those in our community. We want to do everything we can to make rebuilding a home, as easy as possible,” Bednar said.

To find City building permit applications forms, building permit and inspection information, as well as fire department permit and inspection, plus more, please visit https://brentwood.onlama.com/

The City will be hosting a Facebook and YouTube LIVE Q&A segment Tuesday March 30 at 10:30am with Planning and Codes to answer questions about the permitting and rebuilding process. Be sure to mark your calendar.

For those residents cleaning out damaged materials from their homes, you are asked to place it by the curb in three separate piles. Please place items in groups by furniture, appliances, and then home materials. Public Work crews will only be able to pick up items from flood damaged homes. All others can take items to a Williamson County Convenience Center.

Building Inspections

To schedule a building inspection or apply for a building permit related to the recent flooding event, residents should call the City Codes Inspection Request Line at (615) 661-7077 and leave a voicemail message regarding their project or email the appropriate staff member below:

Electrical Inspections

To request an electrical inspection through the State of Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, please follow these instructions. Since electrical permits are issued by the state, the City of Brentwood is not authorized to waive those fees.

Fire Safety Inspections

For fire safety inspections and other plans related to fire safety, please contact Brentwood Fire Marshal.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) is sharing important consumer information about filing insurance claims, hiring contractors for home repairs, home safety and avoiding scams for Tennesseans who may have sustained home or auto damage from the tragic storms that swept across Tennessee. Consumers who have questions about filing a claim or about their insurance policy can contact TDCI’s team at (615) 741-2218 or 800-342-4029. Consumers may visit this website for additional information or to file a complaint online regarding potential disputes with their insurance carrier.

Avoiding Severe Weather Contractor Scams:

While many people seek to help after severe weather — unfortunately, there is also an increased risk for scams and fraud. Watch out for:

Upfront fees to help you claim services, benefits or get loans. No federal or state government agency charges application fees for services or benefits.

Con artists posing as government employees, insurance adjusters, law enforcement officials, or bank employees. Confirm credentials by calling the agencies if necessary.

Organizations with names like government agencies or charities.

Limited time offers. Don’t be pressured to decide on the spot or to sign anything without having enough time to review it.

Fake rental listings. If the offer sounds too good to be true or the property owner can’t show you the property beforehand, it’s a bad sign.

TDCI reminds consumers of the following:

Never sign over your insurance check for rebuilding, do not pay with cash or pay the total charges before the work is complete.

State home improvement law prohibits contractors from asking for a down payment of more than 1/3 of the total contract.

Only conduct business with licensed insurance agents and contractors. To verify an insurance license, visit the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.