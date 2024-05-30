Brentwood Investigates Possible Partnership for Racquet Facility

The City of Brentwood is set to begin negotiations with Patton Logistics, a Brentwood-based company, on a potential partnership to build and operate an indoor racquet facility. The proposed facility would be owned by the City, with Patton overseeing operations for the building’s seven tennis courts and eight pickleball courts.

“We have been discussing the idea of a racquet facility for more than a year now,” Kirk Bednar, Brentwood City Manager, said. “That has gone in a variety of directions. We were talking with the county. We had our ad hoc committee that did a lot of work and studied the issue. Now we have potential for the city to consider a partnership with a private entity for that facility.”

On May 9, Spencer Patton, president of Patton Logistics, presented this partnership proposal to the Brentwood City Commission. During the May 28 Brentwood City Commission meeting, commissioners unanimously approved exploring this option.

“It puts both parties on record saying we want to discuss this further,” Bednar said. “But there is nothing binding. It does not commit either party to actually enter into an agreement.”

Some key points in Patton’s letter include:

The facility would include seven tennis courts and eight pickleball courts.

Patton would contribute $6 million toward development of the facility and the agreement would include a land and operating lease for the facility for a term to be determined during negotiations.

The City would own the facility and retain full ownership at the conclusion of the land and operating lease term.

Patton would be responsible for all operating expenses of the facility and would receive the initial annual net revenue generated by the facility up to $900,000 (15% of the initial $6 million capital contribution). Any annual net revenue in excess of $900,000 would be split by the parties in proportion to the respective contributions to the cost of construction. The targeted 15% annual return for Patton is not guaranteed. If the net revenue is insufficient to achieve the targeted 15% annual return, the City is under no financial obligation to subsidize the operations of the facility to allow Patton to achieve the targeted return.

Brentwood residents would have priority status for using the facility.

Brentwood City staff will negotiate exclusively with Patton for up to the next 90 days, and if an acceptable agreement can be negotiated, it will then be presented for formal consideration by the Board of Commissioners at a future meeting. For information on the proposed Brentwood Racquet Facility, including video of a Jan. 18, 2024, work session, visit this link.

