Brentwood Indoor Sports Complex Adds 4 Pickleball Courts

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) announces the opening of the outdoor pickleball courts at the Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood, 920 Heritage Way. Four new courts have been added behind the facility and are now available for reservation and open play.

A session of instructional pickleball clinics will also be held on the courts; as well as the outdoor pickleball courts at the Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbright Avenue, Franklin, during the month of September. Clinics will be offered for beginner through advanced intermediate players; as well as, one-day “drill a skill” workshops. Programs are scheduled in a variety of dates and times, and cost varies based on duration.

For more information on pickleball court reservation and play opportunities; a detailed list of clinic and workshop options and to register, visit www.wcparksandrec.com and click on the “Athletics” tab. Program participation is limited to meet social distancing requirements. For additional questions contact: Kylie Preston at (615) 370-3471, ext. 2116, [email protected]