Brentwood Hosting Veterans Day Ceremony at Police Headquarters

At 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, the City of Brentwood will honor local veterans with a special Veterans Day ceremony at the Brentwood Police Headquarters, 910 Heritage Way.

“I’m very excited for it, and it should be a great event,” Brentwood Vice Mayor Rhea Little III said during Monday’s City Commission meeting. “It will be right there (at police headquarters) where our veterans’ monument will be, hopefully within the next year. Everyone is welcome to this event.”

Earlier this year, the city created an ad hoc committee, with Little as chair, to spearhead the creation of an official veterans’ monument on city property. The monument will be installed next to police headquarters because of its easy accessibility. The committee is still working with designers on a concept, but city officials wanted to go ahead and host this year’s Veterans Day ceremony at the site.

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs states that Veterans Day “is the day set aside to thank and honor all those who served honorably in the military — in wartime or peacetime.” The day, which honors all branches of service, is always celebrated on Nov. 11, commemorating the official end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918.

According to 2023 U.S. Census data, Brentwood is home to more than 1,800 veterans.

During the city’s Veterans Day ceremony, the Brentwood High School Chamber Choir will perform the National Anthem. Brentwood resident Tom Freeman, a U.S. Air Force/National Guard Veteran and co-founder of Honor Our Veterans, will serve as the event’s keynote speaker. In 2024, Freeman reached out to the city about hosting Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies. The City Commission unanimously agreed to partner with Honor Our Veterans and the Vietnam Veterans of America, Franklin Chapter, to host these events.

Once the Veterans Day ceremony is over, the public is invited to stay for a reception.

For information on the Veterans Monument Ad Hoc Committee, visit https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/Your-Government/Volunteer-Boards-Commissions/Veterans-Monument-Ad-Hoc-Committee.

