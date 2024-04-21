Brentwood Hosting Memorial Day Ceremony During May 13 Commission Meeting

The last Monday in May is usually a bright, sunny day, and with summer vacation beginning for most students, people often mistake Memorial Day as a time for celebrating. Swimming pools open and home cooks ignite outdoor grills, barely noticing the thousands of American flags decorating military cemeteries across the country.

Memorial Day, most veterans like to point out, is not a holiday. According to the U.S. Veterans Administration, Memorial Day is “for remembering and honoring military personnel who died in the service of their country.” To help remind the community of this important day of remembrance, while also honoring the men and women who died while serving their country, the City of Brentwood will host a special Memorial Day Ceremony during its May 13 City Commission Meeting.

“It’s exciting to me that the City of Brentwood is being intentional about doing something for Memorial Day,” Commissioner Allison Spears said.

The event was scheduled several weeks before Memorial Day, May 27, to give the community time to contemplate the real purpose of that day.

Earlier this year, Brentwood resident Tom Freeman, a U.S. Air Force/National Guard Veteran and co-founder of Honor Our Veterans, reached out to the City about hosting a Memorial Day ceremony. The City Commission unanimously agreed to partner with Honor Our Veterans and the Vietnam Veterans of America, Franklin Chapter, to host an event.

At 7 p.m. on Monday, May 13, the inaugural ceremony will take place in the City Hall Commission Chamber. The Ravenwood High School ROTC Color Guard will present the colors, and the Brentwood High School Jazz Choir will perform the National Anthem. Maj. Gen. Tommy H. Baker (Ret.), Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Veteran Services, will serve as the event’s guest speaker.

Once the ceremony is over, the City Commission will continue with its regular meeting. Guests can either stay for the meeting, or they can attend a reception with light refreshments in the City Hall Annex Room.

The event is free and open to the public. For information on the Brentwood City Commission, visit the “Your Government” tab on the city’s website, www.brentwoodtn.gov.