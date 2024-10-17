Brentwood Hosting Inaugural Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11

At 7 p.m. on Nov. 11, the Brentwood City Commission will honor the residents who served in the U.S. Military throughout the years with a special Veterans Day Ceremony at City Hall.

“I’m excited to announce the City of Brentwood will host its first-ever Veterans Day ceremony on Monday evening, Nov. 11, during the city commission meeting,” Commissioner Allison Spears said. “We will have it here in the chambers as part of the commission meeting that evening. And if you were with us for Memorial Day, it will be very similar to that first event.”

Earlier this year, Brentwood resident Tom Freeman, a U.S. Air Force/National Guard Veteran and co-founder of Honor Our Veterans, reached out to the city about hosting a Memorial Day ceremony. The City Commission unanimously agreed to partner with Honor Our Veterans and the Vietnam Veterans of America, Franklin Chapter, to host an event.

The success of that ceremony led the City Commission to partner with Freeman again to host a similar event for Veterans Day. According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, Veterans Day “is the day set aside to thank and honor ALL those who served honorably in the military – in wartime or peacetime.” The day, which honors all branches of service, is always celebrated on Nov. 11, commemorating the official end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918.

During Brentwood’s inaugural ceremony, the Ravenwood High School ROTC Color Guard will present the colors, and the Brentwood High School Chamber Choir will perform the National Anthem. Lt. Cmdr. Howard Rodriquez, a retired Naval Aviator and Brentwood resident, will serve as the event’s guest speaker.

The city also plans to honor residents who are veterans during the ceremony. If you’re a veteran and live within the Brentwood city limits, please send a photo of yourself in uniform, along with your name and branch of service, to [email protected]. The photo will be part of a special slideshow honoring these residents.

Once the ceremony is over, the City Commission will continue with its regular meeting. Guests can either stay for the meeting, or they can attend a reception with light refreshments in the City Hall Annex Room.

The event is free and open to the public. For information on the Brentwood City Commission, visit the “Your Government” tab on the city’s website, www.brentwoodtn.gov.

