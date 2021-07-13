Brentwood to Host Community Meeting for Inclusive Playground Design

The City of Brentwood will a hold community meeting on Tuesday, July 27 at 6pm at the Granny White Park Pavilion located at 610 Granny White Pike. The purpose of this meeting is to present the playground design plans and to gather additional public input to build upon input previously received from an online survey conducted earlier this spring. City Manager Kirk Bednar said, “we also hope to hear from the community, those who will use the park, live close to it, or perhaps are just interested in the project. We want everyone’s input on what will make this first-of-its-kind playground perfect for Brentwood. “

Earlier this year, the Brentwood City Commission hired consultant Kimley-Horn to complete the project’s engineering and design phases. The Brentwood Rotary Club Charitable Foundation and the Brentwood Rotary Clubs are partnering to raise funds to assist the City in making the playground at Granny White Park become a reality and plan for a second playground in Crockett Park. In May, the Brentwood City Commission approved a community fundraising and sponsorship plan created by the Rotary Inclusive Playground committee. Betsy Crossley, the President of the Rotary Club of Brentwood said, ‘“the Rotary Club of Brentwood’s members love serving our community. The Rotary motto is “Service Above Self” and when we partnered with the City of Brentwood to build an inclusive playground, we began to dream big, launching a $2 million-dollar fundraising effort to build at least one, and possibly two, unique playgrounds for children of all abilities. With help from our caring community, we plan to reach that fundraising goal this year.” Sarah Johnson, the Inclusive Playground Committee Chairperson said, ‘we are excited to be taking this next step in the progress. We invite anyone to attend this meeting who wants to help with the project, whether through future use, donations, or possibly helping in other ways.”

An Inclusive Playground is accessible to all and allows children of all abilities and developmental stages to play in the same space and creates a nurturing environment for all. To help with fundraising for this project, please visit https://brentwoodinclusiveplayground.org/.

Inclusive Playground Community Meeting

Tuesday, July 27 at 6pm

Granny White Park Pavilion

610 Granny White Pike, Brentwood