Brentwood Historic Commission to Host Murmurs at the Mansion

Back by popular demand, the Brentwood Historic Commission and Southern Innovative Paranormal will host two nights of paranormal investigations at Ravenswood Mansion on October 25 and 26, 2022. Tickets for “Murmurs at the Mansion” are $50 per person and includes two and a half hours of a mansion tour, history, and paranormal investigation. Attendees will experience the historic 1825 mansion under the glow of lanterns as they hear tales from the past and first-hand encounters from paranormal investigators. Tickets will be sold for two session each night, one from 6-8:30pm and a second from 9-11:30pm. Space is limited and tickets will sell quickly.

Ashley McAnulty, Vice-chairman of the Brentwood Historic Commission said, ‘This is a fun way to learn about the history and those who were a part of Ravenswood Mansion long ago. We encourage you to come support this fun and educational Halloween event.” All proceeds from both nights will benefit the Brentwood Historic Commission and its mission of preserving historic sites in Brentwood.

The investigations will be kept inside the mansion’s two floors and basement only, so it is a rain or shine event. No refunds will be offered. Event guests will meet on the front porch and then move around to explore the home. Parking is available on site in Smith Park. Ravenswood Mansion is owned and operated by the City of Brentwood and available for special event rental. Ravenswood is located inside Marcella Vivrette Smith Park, located at 1825 Wilson Pike in Brentwood.

You must be 14 years of age or older to attend. Please wear comfortable shoes and appropriate clothing, as it involves stairways, standing, and sitting on the floor. Guests are welcome to bring their own investigation equipment, encouraged to bring a small flashlight, and requested to arrive 10 minutes before their ticketed event session is set to begin. Light refreshments will be provided.

Tickets can be purchase here.