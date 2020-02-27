Brentwood High wrestlers brought home two state championship titles over the weekend.

Brentwood High’s Skylar Coffey and Johnny Mac Feldhacker each won a title at the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) state tournament February 20-22.

Skylar placed first in the AAA-285 division after a victory against Jadon Langford of Walker County High School. This is the second consecutive year Skylar has taken home a wrestling state title. Johnny placed first in the AAA-195 division after defeating Jason Brumlow of East Hamilton High School.

“It has been an honor to coach Johnny Mac and Skylar,” said BHS head coach Damon Smith. “We have trained hard both mentally and physically over the last several years, and now watching it pay off with both of them winning state titles is what you desire as a coach. They are both great guys off of the wrestling mat and tough as nails in competition. I look forward to watching them continue to succeed. These are two scholar-athletes who younger kids strive to be like.”