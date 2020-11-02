Brentwood High Transitions to Remote Learning

Due to increasing COVID-19 numbers among students and staff, along with ongoing contact tracing, Brentwood High will be transitioning to remote learning beginning Wednesday, November 4 through the remainder of the week, writes Williamson County Schools (WCS) in a statement.

At the end of the week, WCS will communicate about next week. Tomorrow, November 3, is a professional development day for teachers, so there is no school for students.

At this time, there are 29 BHS students with confirmed cases.

Any additional information regarding instruction or extra-curricular activities will be communicated by your teachers, coaches or administration.

