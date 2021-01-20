Brentwood High Transition II Students Practice Job Skills

Transition II students at Brentwood High are preparing for the future by learning job skills.

Each week at the Williamson County Annex in Franklin, students are able to practice skills they would be learning in the workplace in a more controlled environment. They practice folding sheets, sorting money, weighing envelopes and more. This is instead of working at various businesses in the community.

“Typically, we have job sites we go to, but this year we’ve not been able to do that,” said BHS Transition II teacher Staci Harris. “Coming here and being able to practice the same skills and the soft skills of working with coworkers has been wonderful. It’s great for them to get all of those different experiences.”

