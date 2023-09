Don’t miss the opportunity to see the Brentwood High Theater Department put on a show after just 24 hours of rehearsal.

On Saturday, September 23, 2023, BHS students will perform The Little Mermaid Jr. at 7 p.m. Go under the sea with the actors as they take on this huge challenge. Tickets for the show are available online and cost $10 each.

Brentwood High is located at 5304 Murray Lane in Brentwood.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS