Brentwood High Theater Presents Rumors

Don’t miss your chance to see the Brentwood High theater department in action during its show, Rumors, opening October 15.

When guests arrive at a dinner party, they are welcomed by an unconscious host, a missing wife and no idea of what happened. Then the rumors start flying as the guests attempt to cover up the situation before it gets too out of hand.

Tickets may be purchased online and cost $17.82 for premiere seating and $14.70 for general seating. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Brentwood High is located at 5304 Murray Lane in Brentwood.

Wednesday, October 15 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 16 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 18 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 19 at 2 p.m.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email