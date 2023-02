A teenage girl has been arrested after Metro police say she pepper sprayed other teens at a high school hockey game in Bellevue, according to WKRN.

Metro police said a 17-year-old girl who attends Father Ryan High School confronted six Brentwood High School students and sprayed them with pepper spray.

It happened at the Ford Ice Arena around 6:30 p.m. on February 13, 2023.

The teenager was taken to juvenile hall where she was charged with one count of simple assault, a misdemeanor.