Brentwood High Student Named Finalists in Nationwide Science Talent Search

Brentwood High senior Jason Wang is a Top 40 finalist in the 2023 Regeneron Science Talent Search.

Each year, nearly 1,900 students from around the country enter the competition and submit original research in important scientific fields of study. Jason’s research in cellular and molecular biology has earned him a minimum of $25,000 and the opportunity to participate in Finals Week in Washington, D.C., where the top 10 finishers will be presented with additional awards.

“Jason is one of the top students I have taught in my nine years of advanced courses at a rigorous high school,” said BHS Advanced Placement (AP) Biology teacher Rachel Lytle. “He is doing graduate-level research as a high schooler, and he has learned so much already, ranging from various biotechnology methods to scientific writing to how to push past a failed experiment. I know he will persevere through challenges to achieve whatever he sets his mind to, and I am excited to see what he accomplishes in the future.”

Jason was supported in his research by Lytle, BHS counselor Jill Wood and Vanderbilt University. Because of Jason’s success, BHS was also awarded $2,000 to support math and science programs.

