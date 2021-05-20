Brentwood High Student Named 2021 US Presidential Scholar

A Brentwood High senior is this year’s U.S. Presidential Scholar representative for the State of Tennessee.

Nelson Rose received the notice from the Department of Education May 13 that he had received one of the nation’s highest academic honors available to high school students.

“I am blessed and beyond humbled to be a recipient,” said Nelson. ” I have had a truly excellent four years at Brentwood High and 13 years in Williamson County Schools, and that would not be possible without the work and dedication of administrators and teachers day in and day out.”

Throughout his time at Brentwood High, Nelson has been recognized at the Model United Nations Conference, scored a perfect composite score on the ACT and competed on Brentwood High’s forensics team, where he was named the 2021 National Speech and Debate Association Tennessee Forensics Student of the Year. He plans to attend Trinity University in Texas after graduating.

As part of his application, Nelson nominated BHS teacher Harriet Medlin for the Distinguished Teacher honor. Medlin, who had no idea of Nelson’s nomination, says she was incredibly surprised when he shared the news.

“His essay reminded me that a teacher never knows how their words will be remembered by a student or how much of an impact those words may have,” Medlin said. “Students like Nelson are why I continue to teach.”

To choose its scholars, the program looks at ACT and SAT scores to select the top 20 female and male candidates in each state. Candidates are then evaluated based on academic achievement, personal characteristics, leadership and service activities and an analysis of their submitted essays.

Several other WCS students were also recognized by the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Michelle Qiu of Brentwood High was named a Semifinalist, and more than a dozen students were candidates for the award. Congratulations to the initial candidates listed below: