Brentwood High Speech, Debate Students Among Best in Nation

Brentwood High students placed among the top in the nation at the National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA) Tournament in June.

BHS juniors Ali Sidiqyar and Arjun Nayagadruai finished fourth in the country in Public Forum Debate.

“This accomplishment comes on the heels of a fifth-place award for Brentwood students last year,” said BHS coach Matt Grimes. “Ali and Arjun have already committed themselves to a similar, if not better, finish for the next competition season.”

Ali and Arjun’s teammates, Kate Mize and Garret Crouch, earned 16th place in Public Form Debate while Class of 2023 graduates Eli Gripenstraw and Nihar Sanku placed 18th in the same category. Brentwood High was also named a Debate School of Excellence, an award given to the top 20 debate schools in the nation based on tournament performance.

Grimes and Brentwood High gifted support educator Harriet Medlin are the coaches of the speech and debate team.

