Brentwood High School Student to Perform on America’s Got Talent Live Show

Brentwood High School student Mia Morris will appear on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday, August 23rd for the live show with the chance to move on to the finals.

Seventeen-year-old Morris is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and rock star in the making. Even though she is still in high school, Mia is already a prolific artist and songwriter with over 40 songs, hundreds of videos and millions of streams. She has been working as a touring and studio musician on multiple instruments since the age of 14 and has played with over 160 artists across multiple genres. Mia’s joy for music is matched by her charisma and flare while she performs her original songs on multiple instruments including her signature stand-up drum kit.

At her audition, Heidi Klum called her a one woman show and according to the last time we spoke with Morris, it’s quite possible you will see more of that.

Last week we saw local country trio Chapel Hart move on to the finals . For the next qualifying round, it will be Morris’ turn to grab a spot. Voting is more important than ever before, as each week, only two acts of the 11 that perform will move directly into the finale – both from the viewer overnight vote.

Make sure to vote for Mia Morris here on Tuesday, August 23rd after the show airs at 7 pm central.