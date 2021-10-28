Brentwood High Presents Flowers for Algernon

The Brentwood High theater program is bringing a hopeful, but tragic, tale to the stage beginning October 26.

Flowers for Algernon tells the story of a mentally disabled man, Charlie, and a mouse, Algernon, who undergo the same experimental surgery to increase intelligence. The show, based on a novel by Daniel Keyes, focuses on several themes, including humanity and alienation.

There will be a 7 p.m. performance on October 28, 29, and 30. Tickets may be purchased online through the Brentwood High Seat Yourself page. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 per child 10 years old or younger.