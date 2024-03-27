Brentwood High, Middle Robotics Teams Advance to Worlds

March 26, 2024 – Several Brentwood High and Brentwood Middle school robotics teams have qualified to compete at the 2024 VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas.

Four teams from Brentwood High, coached by Dr. Roberto Marrero, competed at the Tennessee State Championship March 1-2 and secured the privilege of competing on the national stage. Those teams are Exotek, which includes Anthony Beckett, Luke Haws, Grant Carpenter, Quintin Wehby, Shaunak Moghe and Vikram Vinayagam; Emu Warfare, which includes Cole Hawkins, Gordon Shen, Pranav Sathu and Vishnu Channagiri; Mad Scientists, which includes Austin Schul, Connor Harris and Henry Bradley; and Tech-No-Logic, which includes Jake Phillips, Jayani Palla, Keigo Koyama, Mason Yu, Nika Khairollahi and Yash Gupta.

“We are very proud of all our students,” Marrero said. “The hard work helped the BHS teams obtain multiple VEX awards and certificates.”

Two teams from Brentwood Middle, coached by Matt Brooks, also advanced to the World Championships. Those teams are Foxtrot, which includes Alex Baker, Daniel Joseph, Achilleas Kostoulas, Micah Schul, Benjamin Brooks and Max Froehler, and Hotel, which includes Alexander Dillard, Alexander Gaccione, Stone Lohmeyer and Liam Marassa.

“Working with our competitive robotics students is a true privilege,” said Brooks. “Their design and engineering work, and their dedication and discipline, are far beyond their years. They have a well-earned reputation this season as students who approach robotics with a profound focus, good sportsmanship and humility. I couldn’t be prouder. Working with them challenges me to be a better teacher. I’m excited for them and honored to be their coach.”

At the World Championship, teams will compete against their peers around the globe. The competition will take place April 25 through May 3.

In addition to the teams listed above, the following Ravenwood High students also qualified for the VEX Robotics World Championship: Jinny Kim, Caelan Dunlea, Aditya Pradeep, Koushik Kumar, Vihaan Bussa, Anish Kodali, Yuntong Guo, Rohan Kilaru, Aneek Polepalli, Varun Kilaru, Manvik Barkakati and Aathinarayan Madhanagopal.

Source: WCS

More School News