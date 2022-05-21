Brentwood High Hosts Series of Summer Camps

Whether it’s cheerleading, musical theater or robotics, Brentwood High has a whole host of summer camp options.

Beginning in June, BHS will hold cheerleading, youth basketball, musical theater and robotics camps for students of varying ages. More information about each camp, including the dates, cost, ages and a registration form, is available on the Brentwood High PTO website.

To ensure that your camper gets a t-shirt in their size, register for the camp by May 26.

For more information about the musical theater camp, email BHS theater teacher Lisa Moody. For information about all other camps, contact BHS athletic secretary Melissa Gerlach.

