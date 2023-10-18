Brentwood High Boys Golf Takes State Title

For the second time in three years, the Brentwood High boys golf team is the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Boys Class AA Golf State champion.

With a total score of 586, the team outplayed their opponents at the tournament October 9-10. The team includes Sam Johnson, Jack Doyle, Fletcher Dasso, Jacob Purifoy and Graham O’Neal. They are coached by Chris Saunders.

The Page High girls golf team placed second in the Girls Class AA category.

In addition to team awards, several WCS students performed well individually. Franklin High’s Will Pinson placed third in the Boys Class AA category. Page High’s Brooke Bennett placed fourth in the Girls Class AA category, and her teammate Gabriella Diaz tied for seventh place in the same division.

Congratulations to all the student-athletes.

Source: WCS InFocus

