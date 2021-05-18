Brentwood High Athlete Wins Gatorade State Player of the Year

A Brentwood High student-athlete is defending her title as Gatorade State Player of the Year.

For the second consecutive year, Brentwood High’s Shaye Eggleston is the volleyball Gatorade Player of the Year in Tennessee. Known for her strong serves and skills as an attacker, Shaye was the team’s go-to scorer according to former BHS volleyball head coach Barbara Campbell. Shaye was named the Most Valuable Player of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) AAA Division in the fall of 2020 when the team won its eighth straight State championship.

“I have been the head coach at BHS for the last 33 years, and I have had some volleyball greats go through the program,” said Campbell. “Shaye Eggleston is one of those players. She is a gifted athlete who is committed to continued improvement and is able to present a powerful and dominate presence on the court. She is an explosive force as an attacker and a dependable receiver and defensive player. Shaye leaves a strong legacy at Brentwood High.”

Shaye graduated from BHS a semester early and will continue her volleyball career at the University of Alabama. Her coaches are confident her legacy on the court will continue to grow.

“What makes Shaye stand out is her leadership both on and off the court,” said BHS volleyball coach Cathy Cram. “She has a strong work ethic and is more mature than her age. I have been very fortunate to watch her grow as a person and as an athlete.”

The Gatorade Players of the Year are student-athletes who exhibit athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character. As a winner, Shaye will be able to give $1,000 to a youth sport organization of her choice.