Brentwood High Alumnus Named Finalist in National Contest

A Brentwood High School alum is one of five finalists in the INCubatoredu National Pitch Contest.

Class of 2024 graduate Anthony Beckett, the creator of Markify, will represent the district’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (EIC) at the contest. The finalists were selected from 60 submissions received from across the United States and Spain.

“Proud is an understatement,” said WCS Executive Director of College, Career and Technical Education Dr. Jeremy Qualls. “Anthony has grown so much, and we cannot wait to see him one more time for the grand prize. I have enjoyed watching him pitch to surrounding school district directors and administrative staff over the past few months gaining users and clients. We hope that his hard work in this category will be the difference maker between Markify and his four competitors at the National Pitch.”

The National Pitch will take place in Chicago on Wednesday, July 17, during the Uncharted Learning National Summit. At the event, the finalists will have 10 minutes to pitch their business ideas to a board of startup business investors and compete for $25,000 in seed money for their businesses.

To learn more about Anthony’s business, read this previous InFocus article. To learn more about INCubatoredu and the National Pitch Contest, visit the organization’s website.

Source: WCS

