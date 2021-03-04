Brentwood High Alum Launches Innovative Face Mask

Savannah Cleveland is a Brentwood High School 2012 graduate and is currently CEO and Co-Founder of a women-owned and operated company, Unity PPE, founded in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Unity PPE just introduced SEALS, hypoallergenic foam inserts engineered to fit faces of all shapes and sizes, eliminate eyeglass fogging, and improve a face mask’s overall comfort and protection. Unity PPE partnered with Porex, a worldwide leader in porous polymers, to engineer this innovative foam solution.

SEALS are easily inserted with double-sided tape along a face mask, which is then aligned to the center of the nose bridge on the mask. Once inserted, wearers will find the mask more comfortable, and the foam absorbs sweat and humidity. By redirecting air away from the eyes, SEALS reduce or eliminate fogging of eyewear, as well as the potential for dry eyes. Offered as a “solution to a fogless view,” Unity PPE’s patent-pending SEALS are composed of Porex’s soft, lightweight polyurethane foam that is exceptionally durable and reusable.

Porex engineered the SEALS hydrophilic foam with an antimicrobial component to improve protection. The porous foam’s permeability creates a breathable seal and helps dissipate heat. SEALS also offer a smooth texture that only a comfort foam can provide, preventing skin irritations and facial markings. Their hypoallergenic and latex-free composition eliminates chaffing and rashes, and the foam is non-crumbling and long-lasting.

Unity PPE, a women-owned and operated business based in Nashville, TN, specializes in face masks, shields and other PPE products, with a mission to create safe communities. CEO and Co-Founder Savannah Cleveland came up with the idea for SEALS along with her uncle as a solution to solve the challenge of maintaining safety in the midst of a global pandemic without fogging up your glasses.

“We looked at different foam suppliers, but Porex offered a superior foam that’s the softest on the market for skin contact,” Cleveland said. “Their engineers collaborated with us to perfect our design and bring our product vision to life.”

Porex is also able to provide die cuts for its products, which enabled Unity PPE to make SEALS inserts fully customizable depending on the shape of an individual’s face.

“Porex’s hydrophilic polyurethane foam is an ideal solution to enhance PPE by enhancing comfort, compliance and protection – whether for face masks, eyewear, face shields or other

PPE products,” said Will Raybon, Strategic Marketing Manager for Consumer, Specialty and Electronics markets.

As part of its commitment to community safety, Unity PPE is currently offering a campaign to recognize front-line workers on its website. With the purchase of a SEALS product, one will be donated to a healthcare hero of your choice. To learn more about Unity PPE and the SEALS product, visit WWW.UNITYPPE.COM.

To learn more about Porex’s polyurethane foam and other products, visit WWW.POREX.COM.

About Unity PPE

Unity PPE is a Nashville-based, woman-owned startup. Our commitment goes beyond masks to the people those masks protect: the stranger you walk past on your way to work, the server at your favorite cafe, the cashier at your corner grocery. Unity PPE exists to put the “personal” back in “Personal Protective Equipment.” Born in the 2020 pandemic, Unity is committed to a safer, service-centered world. Our products and services help people protect themselves and their communities. Join us! Because a community needs UNITY! Reach us at [email protected]