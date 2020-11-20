Brentwood Handles Their Business With Another Strong Offensive Performance

The Franklin Admirals were on the road again in the playoffs. This time they traveled to take on a familiar opponent in the Brentwood Bruins. Both teams won close games last week 31-28, Franklin over Ravenwood and Brentwood over Independence.

These two also faced off against one another in the regular season with Brentwood coming out on top 42-20.

The Brentwood Bruins fought hard and beat Franklin 55-34 tonight to advance on to the next round.

Both teams had opportunities in the first quarter to score, but it was Brentwood to get on the board first. Granzow scored on a three yard keeper. The Bruins led 7-0.

The Admirals responded very quickly as Connor Beavon connected with Taylor Spierto for an eighty yard touchdown pass and catch. Franklin tied things up at 7.

The Bruins had an answer of their own as Cade Granzow scampered in from thirty-four yards out to retake the lead 14-7. The Admirals got the ball back and drove down the field. They were held to a field goal and with fifteen seconds left in the first quarter AJ Elliot connected on a 34-yard field goal to make it 14-10.

The first quarter would come to an end with the Bruins still leading 14-10. The Bruins added to their lead early in the second quarter with a 38- yard field goal from Thomas Day. The Bruins led 17-10.

The Admirals tacked on a touchdown late in the second quarter as Beavon completed a pass to Mitch Lanik for a 10-yard touchdown. They converted the PAT and the game was tied at 17.

The Bruins would not let the score stay tied for long. Cade Granzow threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Walton and the Bruins retook the lead 24-17 with 43 seconds remaining in the first half.

The first half would come to a close with the Bruins on top 24-17. Franklin would receive the ball first in the second half.

In the second half, the Admirals drove down the field, but came away with nothing to show for it on the scoreboard. The Bruins got the ball and tacked on a 39-yard field goal from Thomas Day to increase the Bruin lead to 27-17.

Just over halfway through the third quarter, the Admirals converted a 30 yard field goal on the leg of AJ Elliot to make it 27-20.

The Bruins made quick work down the field and Cade Granzow bulldozed in from a yard out to give the Bruins a 34-20 lead.

The Admirals would not go away quietly though as they scored on a pass from Beavon to Spierto again from 80 yards out to make it 34-27. Brentwood held their composure though. They marched down the field and Granzow punched it in from seven yards out to increase the Bruin lead to 41-27. There was just over two minutes left in the third quarter.

The third quarter came to an end with the score still 41-27. In the fourth quarter, Granzow ran for another touchdown from seven yards out again to make it 48-27. The Bruins got a quick stop and got the ball back.

Granzow added another touchdown to his stat sheet as he connected with Aaron Walton from 31 yards away to go up 55-27. The Admirals continued to fight though. Connor Beavon threw a touchdown pass to Carson Repass for 13 yards to cut the deficit to 55-34. Unfortunately for the Admirals it was too little too late to make a comeback.

The Brentwood Bruins won 55-34 over the Franklin Admirals.

Check out the live scoreboard at: