Today, Governor Bill Lee introduced the “Tennessee Pledge,” which is the state developed plan to rollout guidance and best practices for Tennessee businesses in 89 of the state’s 95 counties to keep employees and customers safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Brentwood will follow the state’s guidance for reopening businesses that have been closed while ensuring employers, employees, and customers will adhere to the social distancing guidelines and wearing protective gear that has proven to work to help flatten the curve.

The first industries to receive guidance through the plan include restaurants and retail stores. Gov. Lee advised restaurants will be able to open Monday, April 27 with limitations in place like operating at fifty-percent capacity and seating tables spread six feet apart, and employees wearing protective face masks and gloves when preparing food. Retail businesses can open Wednesday, April 29. “Tennesseans pulled together to flatten the curve, and it is time for people to begin to get back to work and back to their businesses,” Lee said. “We are pursuing a careful, measured approach to reopening our economy that does not depend on heavy-handed mandates but instead provides practical tools for businesses of all sizes.”

Governor Lee advised that further guidelines for healthcare providers, gyms, hair salons and other personal care services will be rolled out next week. Governor Lee said those will all have later opening times, with the personal service businesses being the last to reopen due to the lack of the ability to properly social distance while providing those services.

Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little said, “The City of Brentwood will be following the state’s guidance to this plan. We have been in close communication with the Governor, his staff and other Williamson County leaders in preparation of getting to this announcement today.” Mayor Little added, “We fully anticipate that Brentwood residents and businesses will do the right thing in order to keep everyone, including the most vulnerable, safe while returning to visit restaurants and businesses as they open.” Commissioner Susannah Macmillan echoed that thought saying, “As we move into the first phase of the reopening process, let’s continue to practice social distancing and continue to keep the curve flat so we can move into the next phase with more businesses able to open, otherwise we will have to scale back our reopening of the city.” Commissioner Nelson Andrews said, “It is important to remember that our goal is not to go backwards. Our goal is to go forwards safely and effectively.”

The City of Brentwood continues to operate and offer all services in a different way during this time. City Hall is closed to the public; however, all services can be accessed online or by phone. Bill pay is available online or through the payment drop boxes located inside City Hall. The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department along with the Brentwood Police Department continue to work their normal hours and shifts. Chipper collection is running on schedule, along with Water Services, and Planning and Codes is still issuing permits and conducting inspections.

Since the Brentwood mailing address straddles the line between Davidson and Williamson Counties, if you are uncertain which county your home or business address is in, the Brentwood GIS team developed a tool to help identify your location. Anyone can access this tool on our website here:

https://brentwood.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=fe1aea60d6d1492a8d7bc4a5e623c531 Businesses in Nashville/Davidson County with a Brentwood mailing address must follow the Davidson County reopening plan issued by Mayor John Cooper.

Please visit and subscribe to the City of Brentwood social media sites and our website for updated information on the Tennessee Pledge. You can view the entire news release from Governor Bill Lee’s office about the Tennessee Pledge here.