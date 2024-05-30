Brentwood Firefighters Rescue Cat From Parked Car

Recently, Brentwood Fire & Rescue responded to a report of “meowing” coming from inside the wheel well area of a vehicle parked on the street.

Firefighters quickly arrived and determined a kitten was stuck somewhere between the body work and the fuel tank of the vehicle. With the consent of the vehicle owner, firefighters began working to remove the kitten from the vehicle.

After supporting the rear of the vehicle with cribbing and removed the two rear wheels, firefighters were able to remove the kitten from the extremely tight space.

The kitten was determined to be a stray but thankfully it was quickly adopted by the citizen who originally called it in!

