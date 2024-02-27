Brentwood Firefighters Now Have Libraries in Their Stations

Neighborhood sharing libraries are popular in communities across the country. You may even have one on your street. Now, thanks to The John P. Holt Brentwood Library, Brentwood firefighters have little libraries of their own.

The Community Engagement and Outreach Department at the library is setting up “Firehouse Libraries” at fire stations across the city. The donated books are from the Friends of the Brentwood Library.

“Our firefighters work long hours,” Susan Earl, library director, said. “We want to support them in any way we can. They may not be able to get to the library as much as they’d like. So, we’re bringing the library to them.”

So far, fire department headquarters and Fire Station No. 5 have libraries. Books range from fiction and nonfiction to cookbooks.

“Our firefighters are enjoying their new libraries,” Jeff Pender, Brentwood Fire Marshal, said. “Reading a book is a much more productive way to spend the down time, instead of watching TV or scrolling on a phone. We’re thankful for the library staff and the Friends of the Brentwood Library for the generous donations.”

Fire Station No. 2 will soon receive books for its library.