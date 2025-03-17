Brentwood Fire Responds to Two House Fires

Brentwood Fire & Rescue responded to two house fires within a three-hour span, successfully containing both blazes with no reported injuries.

The first fire occurred on Chevoit Drive in the Chevoit Hills neighborhood, where crews arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the second-floor roof and balcony area. Firefighters made an initial attack from the exterior before Engine 55 entered the structure and advanced to the attic. An aggressive response from multiple units kept the fire from spreading beyond the attic and roof. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Shortly after, Brentwood Fire & Rescue, with assistance from the Franklin Fire Department, was dispatched to a second fire at 5010 Mountainview Place. Engine 51, returning from another call, witnessed a lightning strike near the home moments before receiving the dispatch. Arriving within seconds, crews found fire and smoke coming from the attic. Firefighters quickly contained the flames to a small attic section, while additional units assisted with ventilation and extinguishing any remaining fire.

No injuries were reported in either incident, and both fires were efficiently managed.

