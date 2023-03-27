Brentwood Fire & Rescue Responds to 321 Calls in February 2023

Here is a summary of Brentwood Fire and Rescue’s emergency activities for the period of February 1 through February 28, 2023.

They responded to 321 emergency calls for service.

These calls can be broken down into the following categories:

Fires: 6

EMS/Rescue: 199

Hazardous Condition (No fire): 13

Service Call: 22

Good Intent: 33

False Alarm and False Call: 48

Wednesday, February 1 at approximately 1:50 am:

E52, T51 and Battalion 51 were dispatched on an inside investigation at a residence. Initial Dispatch information indicated there was smoke in the attic of a home. Based on this information Battalion 51 upgraded the call to a residential structure fire and all BFR units responded. Battalion 51 arrived on scene to find a single-story home with nothing visible from the front of the house. Battalion 51 established Incident Command and performed a 360-degree side up of the home. Heavy smoke was found pushing from the garage door and Command directed T51 to deploy a 1 ¾” handline for fire attack. T51 was able to force entry and start extinguishing the fire. E52 established a water supply and then deployed a second hose line for fire attack. L53 then arrived and checked the interior of the home for any fire extension. The fire was quickly put out and damage was limited to the garage of the home. All other responding units were then cancelled by Incident Command. BFR crews remained on scene performing overhaul until all hazards were addressed. The fire marshal arrived on scene for cause determination and all BFR units returned to service.

Saturday, February 4 at approximately 12:40 pm:

E54 was dispatched on a report of a residential fire alarm. While enroute, Dispatch upgraded the call to a residential structure fire after they received multiple calls from citizens on an adjacent golf course who said the home was on fire. All other BFR units and Nolensville FD were then dispatched on the call. E54 arrived on scene to find a two-story home with fire visible on the roof of the backside of the home. E54 established Incident Command and deployed a 1 ¾” handline to the roof for extinguishment. E52 arrived and immediately deployed a line to the interior of the home where they found heavy fire in the attic space. Battalion 51 arrived on scene and assumed Incident Command. T51 arrived on scene and was assigned to open the roof of the home with the assistance of Nolensville E16. A trench cut was made with a chainsaw in the roof to expose the fire area and keep it from spreading to the rest of the home. E55 established RIT while E51 and R52 assisted with extinguishment. Once all fire was extinguished the attic area was overhauled to ensure there would be not re-ignition. All other units were directed to cancel response and cover the rest of the city. With all hazards addressed, Command was terminated and all BFR and Nolensville FD units returned to service. The scene was then transferred to the Fire Marshal for cause investigation.

Thursday, February 23 at approximately 12:29 pm:

L53 was dispatched on a report of a fire department assist in the parking lot of a local business. Initial dispatch information indicated a vehicle had driven onto a rock and BPD wanted the vehicle to be assessed for hazards. L53 arrived and found an electric vehicle balanced on top of a large landscaping boulder. L53 crew ensured there were no injured occupants and then began checking the vehicle for hazards. There was significant damage to the area around the battery but thankfully the rock did not puncture the battery itself. L53 remained on scene until a specialized wrecker could arrive and lift the vehicle vertically off the rock. Once the vehicle was placed safely on the tow truck L53 cleared the scene and returned to service.