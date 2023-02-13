Brentwood Fire & Rescue Responds to 274 Calls in January 2023

Here is a summary of the Brentwood Fire and Rescue’s emergency report for January 1-31, 2023. In total, they responded to 274 emergency calls for service.

Emergency calls are broken down into categories:

Fires: 5

EMS/Rescue: 170

Hazardous Condition (No fire): 7

Service Call: 17

Good Intent: 28

False Alarm and False Call: 47

Wednesday, January 11 at approximately 4:58 am:

E52 was dispatched on a report of a residential fire alarm in District 2. Initial dispatch information indicated an upstairs smoke detector had activated. E52 arrived on scene to find a two-story home with nothing showing from the outside. When firefighters arrived at the front door of the home they discovered a moderate amount of smoke visible inside the home and a slight glow on the first floor. E52 upgraded the call to a structure fire and pulled a 1 ¾” hand line to the front door for extinguishment. Firefighters forced entry into the home through a side door and deployed the hand line into the home while R52 performed a primary search. Firefighter encountered a pile of rubbish burning in a hallway of the home and it was quickly extinguished. E54 arrived and ventilated they home using an electric fan. All other responding units were cancelled. Fortunately, the home was not occupied at the time of the fire due to a remodel project. With all hazards addressed, BFR units cleaned up equipment and returned to service.

Thursday, January 26 at approximately 7:40 pm:

E55 was dispatched on a report of an outdoor fire in a neighborhood. Initial dispatch information indicated a generator had caught fire in a driveway of a home. E55 arrived on scene to find a large commercial generator on fire with an active fuel leak 10ft away from a home. E55 deployed a 1 ¾” handline for extinguishment and called for a second unit to respond for manpower. E52 responded as the second unit in and immediately made entry to the home to check for extension. E55 firefighters were able to extinguish the fire rapidly and keep it from spreading to the home. Firefighters then mitigated the fuel leak in the driveway using absorbent. With all hazards addressed, BFR units cleaned up equipment and returned to service.

Friday, January 27 at approximately 11:27 pm:

E52, R52 and Battalion 51 were dispatched on a report of CPR in progress. Initial dispatch information indicated the patient had agonal breathing and BPD units were on scene administering Narcan. BFR units arrived on scene and located the patient in a bedroom of the home. Upon patient contact BFR crew members found the patient breathing with a pulse but still unconscious. The patient was placed on a cardiac monitor and IV access was established. More Narcan was administered and the patient was moved to the waiting EMS unit. After a few minutes the patient regained consciousness and was in stable condition. EMS transported the patient to a nearby hospital and all BFR units returned to service.