Brentwood Fire & Rescue Promotes Three

At the Brentwood City Commission meeting on Monday, January 12, 2026, Fire Chief Brian Collins was proud to announce the promotions of three new Lieutenants:

• Lieutenant/Paramedic Robyn Thorpe, assigned to E54, A-Shift

• Lieutenant/AEMT Kyle Shank, assigned to L53, A-Shift

• Lieutenant/CC-Paramedic Brandon James, assigned to E54, C-Shift

These three individuals were the top candidates from a multi-faceted testing process that was completed in September.

“The importance of the company officer position in the fire department cannot be overstated. They’re leading the boots on the ground – the service providers who’re actually responding to emergencies & interacting with the public on a daily basis. We’re excited for Brandon, Kyle, and Robyn – I’m confident they’ll be successful in their new leadership roles!”

