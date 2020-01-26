Recently the Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department has seen a dramatic increase in the number of people surviving cardiac arrests. This is due to three primary factors; new hypothermia protocols, increased public access to Automatic Electronic Defibrillators (AEDs), and initiation of bystander cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR. With the help of citizens, the Department hopes to see this positive trend continue.

CPR is not difficult or time consuming to learn. In the month of February, the Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department is offering free classes on Fridays to the public at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. Each two-hour class will offer training on infant, child, and adult CPR. Participants will be taught “hands only” CPR (no mouth-to-mouth breathing). This class will utilize the American Heart Association’s “Friends & Family” curriculum; therefore, no CPR card will be issued. More information can be found on the AHA website at www.heart.org.

Only one Friday commitment is required to learn these lifesaving skills. For more information or to sign up, contact firefighter Scott Barnes at scott.barnes@brentwoodtn.gov or call 371-2200 ext. 4523