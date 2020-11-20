Brentwood Fire & Rescue Now Accepting Toys for Tots

The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department is now collecting new and unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots program through December 18. Donations will be accepted in-person between 8am and 4:30pm at any of the four Brentwood Fire and Rescue Stations, the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, the Brentwood Service Center, and City Hall. With COVID continuing to spread in our community, this year, a virtual option to donate is also available through Amazon and Graceworks Ministries. Please visit the following link to donate online:

Graceworks Amazon Online Wishlist: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/K9N67GF02TVH?ref_=wl_share

The partnership with the United States Marine Corps Reserves and Graceworks Ministries helps provide gifts for underprivileged children throughout the Middle Tennessee. In the 2019 campaign, nearly 1,000 toys and an estimated value of more than $12,500 were collected. Chief Brian Goss with Brentwood Fire & Rescue said, “This is our twelfth year collecting for Toys for Tots. Over the past decade, the community has provided thousands of children with a little bit of holiday cheer. We hope to continue that success this year and invite everyone to give anything they can.”

Sergeant Tony Callahan with Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 24th Marines and the Nashville Area Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program Coordinator is excited for this year’s program. “Toys for Tots continues to assist millions of families nationwide. This would not be possible without organizations like Brentwood Fire & Rescue who were instrumental in the success of the 2019 Toys for Tots campaign in Williamson County.” Sergeant Callahan added, “Toys for Tots is excited to work with Brentwood Fire & Rescue again this year.”

The United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation oversees the nation-wide program that serves over 500 communities in all 50 states. They are an IRS recognized 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. Toys for Tots have been recognized as a top-rated charity with 97% of your donations going to their mission of providing toys, books, and other gifts to less fortunate children.

Brentwood Drop off locations include:

Brentwood City Hall and Fire Station One 5211 Maryland Way Brentwood Service Center and Fire Station Three 1750 General George Patton Drive John P. Holt Brentwood Library 8109 Concord Road Fire Station Two 1301 Wilson Pike Fire Station Four 1300 Sunset Road

Businesses or other organizations operating as a public collection site should contact Rebecca Hitt at Graceworks Ministries to have toys picked up. Hitt can be reached at 615-794-9055.

For more information on the Toys for Tots program, please visit www.ToysforTots.org. For information about Brentwood Fire & Rescue, visit www.Brentwoodtn.gov or call (615) 371-0170.